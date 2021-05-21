Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $261.07 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480,062 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $261,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

MAA opened at $157.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

