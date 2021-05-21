Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.24

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.24 and traded as high as $32.18. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 81,802 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $344.38 million, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

