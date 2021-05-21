M Partners Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atico Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Separately, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE:ATY opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$82.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,302.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.