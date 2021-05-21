Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. 80,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 105,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93.

Izotropic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

