The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $57.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

