Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,028.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.75 ($39.57).

Several brokerages recently commented on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,493 shares of company stock worth $10,527,372.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,136 ($40.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,294.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,041.91. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

