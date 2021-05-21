CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CASI. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

