Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

