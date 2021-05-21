8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0029

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $907,235.33 and $8,450.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000217 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001648 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

