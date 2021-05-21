Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $250,997.93 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $250,997.93 and $141,235.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00070808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01080406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.35 or 0.09318918 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

