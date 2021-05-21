Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Coverage Initiated at Itau BBA Securities

Analysts at Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of VINP opened at $12.91 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $20,888,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $14,323,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

