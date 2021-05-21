Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.90.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.86. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

