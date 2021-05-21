SafePal (SFP) Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $124.95 million and $18.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafePal has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00140718 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002891 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004761 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002671 BTC.

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

