Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.64 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 982,682 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,541. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $300,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

