TD Securities Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $10.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.08.

CG stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

