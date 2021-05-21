Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $197.67 Average PT from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.
In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,977 shares of company stock valued at $32,248,546 in the last three months. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Allakos stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.