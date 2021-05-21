Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $197.67 Average PT from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,977 shares of company stock valued at $32,248,546 in the last three months. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Allakos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.