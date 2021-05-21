SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives C$15.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

SIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$11.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$9.13 and a 12-month high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

