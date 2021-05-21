Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

