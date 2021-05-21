IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

