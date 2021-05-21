IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

