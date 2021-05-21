Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

