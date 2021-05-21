Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

