GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,160 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,308.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3,206.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

