Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,308.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,206.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

