Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

