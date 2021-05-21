Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$24,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,579,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,759,299.42.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$6,150.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$8,715.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

AU stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 19.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$87.21 million and a PE ratio of -26.47.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

