William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $20,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,959.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Dot stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.