Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.52.
NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
