Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.52.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

