Truist Cuts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $55.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $84.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

