The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $620.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $880.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $749.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $543.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,970 shares of company stock valued at $82,542,020 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

