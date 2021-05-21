Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TMCI opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 in the last 90 days.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

