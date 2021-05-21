The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.