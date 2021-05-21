Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $251.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $153.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.32. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

