Roger W. Jr. Ferguson Purchases 1,399 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.50, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 62,361 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

