Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $52,209.30 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $36.17 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

