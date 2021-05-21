$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMAB. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

