Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

GDO opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

