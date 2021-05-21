Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on BFAM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.63.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $136.54 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $104.54 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
