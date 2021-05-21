Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BFAM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.63.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $136.54 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $104.54 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.