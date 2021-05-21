Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells $81,122.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repligen alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $682,306.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.