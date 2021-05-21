Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells $81,122.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 4th, Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $682,306.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
