Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900 in the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $274,623,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.