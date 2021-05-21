Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE BABA opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

