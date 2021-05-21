Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $131.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.