Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

