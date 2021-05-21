Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $10.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

CLOV stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

