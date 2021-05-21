Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $132,825.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.94 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -265.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

