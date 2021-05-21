BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $31.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

