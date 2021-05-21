Analysts Offer Predictions for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OYST opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.