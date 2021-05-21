Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

