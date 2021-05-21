Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,221 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.33 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

