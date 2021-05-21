FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Corporación América Airports S.A. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporación América Airports in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $952.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.